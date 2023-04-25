How The Pieces Add Up: SSO Headed For $56

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ProShares Ultra S&P500 ETF (Symbol: SSO), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $56.02 per unit.

With SSO trading at a recent price near $50.79 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.30% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SSO's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Freeport-McMoRan Inc (Symbol: FCX), CME Group Inc (Symbol: CME), and Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM). Although FCX has traded at a recent price of $39.53/share, the average analyst target is 12.01% higher at $44.28/share. Similarly, CME has 11.10% upside from the recent share price of $187.22 if the average analyst target price of $208.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting IRM to reach a target price of $60.00/share, which is 10.38% above the recent price of $54.36. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of FCX, CME, and IRM:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target ProShares Ultra S&P500 ETF SSO $50.79 $56.02 10.30% Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX $39.53 $44.28 12.01% CME Group Inc CME $187.22 $208.00 11.10% Iron Mountain Inc IRM $54.36 $60.00 10.38%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

