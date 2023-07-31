How The Pieces Add Up: RWL Targets $91

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $90.97 per unit.

With RWL trading at a recent price near $82.53 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.23% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of RWL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO), T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE). Although BIO has traded at a recent price of $416.61/share, the average analyst target is 32.68% higher at $552.75/share. Similarly, TMUS has 28.19% upside from the recent share price of $140.87 if the average analyst target price of $180.59/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ARE to reach a target price of $160.90/share, which is 27.18% above the recent price of $126.51. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BIO, TMUS, and ARE:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF RWL $82.53 $90.97 10.23% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc BIO $416.61 $552.75 32.68% T-Mobile US Inc TMUS $140.87 $180.59 28.19% Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc ARE $126.51 $160.90 27.18%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

