How The Pieces Add Up: FTA Headed For $75

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FTA), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $75.14 per unit.

With FTA trading at a recent price near $68.05 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.42% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FTA's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC), Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK), and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS). Although SSNC has traded at a recent price of $51.63/share, the average analyst target is 29.12% higher at $66.67/share. Similarly, BK has 14.94% upside from the recent share price of $44.84 if the average analyst target price of $51.54/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting CMS to reach a target price of $66.60/share, which is 10.63% above the recent price of $60.20. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SSNC, BK, and CMS:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF FTA $68.05 $75.14 10.42% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc SSNC $51.63 $66.67 29.12% Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK $44.84 $51.54 14.94% CMS Energy Corp CMS $60.20 $66.60 10.63%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

