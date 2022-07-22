How The Pieces Add Up: VYM Headed For $122

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYM), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $121.64 per unit.

With VYM trading at a recent price near $103.48 per unit, that means that analysts see 17.55% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VYM's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES), Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: HCSG), and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW). Although HEES has traded at a recent price of $29.58/share, the average analyst target is 65.65% higher at $49.00/share. Similarly, HCSG has 27.10% upside from the recent share price of $14.26 if the average analyst target price of $18.12/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting KW to reach a target price of $25.00/share, which is 25.57% above the recent price of $19.91. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HEES, HCSG, and KW:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF VYM $103.48 $121.64 17.55% H&E Equipment Services Inc HEES $29.58 $49.00 65.65% Healthcare Services Group, Inc. HCSG $14.26 $18.12 27.10% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc KW $19.91 $25.00 25.57%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

