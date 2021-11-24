How The Pieces Add Up: VOT Targets $282

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: VOT), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $281.54 per unit.

With VOT trading at a recent price near $254.99 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.41% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VOT's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: TOST), (Symbol: GTLB), and Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM). Although TOST has traded at a recent price of $41.50/share, the average analyst target is 53.01% higher at $63.50/share. Similarly, GTLB has 47.83% upside from the recent share price of $94.79 if the average analyst target price of $140.12/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting AFRM to reach a target price of $163.73/share, which is 28.30% above the recent price of $127.61. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TOST, GTLB, and AFRM:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF VOT $254.99 $281.54 10.41% TOST $41.50 $63.50 53.01% GTLB $94.79 $140.12 47.83% Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM $127.61 $163.73 28.30%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

