How The Pieces Add Up: USLB Headed For $45

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (Symbol: USLB), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $44.97 per unit.

With USLB trading at a recent price near $40.78 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.27% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of USLB's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX), People's United Financial Inc (Symbol: PBCT), and Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN). Although KNX has traded at a recent price of $57.69/share, the average analyst target is 13.48% higher at $65.47/share. Similarly, PBCT has 11.00% upside from the recent share price of $16.57 if the average analyst target price of $18.39/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting NDSN to reach a target price of $271.80/share, which is 10.69% above the recent price of $245.54. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KNX, PBCT, and NDSN:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF USLB $40.78 $44.97 10.27% Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc KNX $57.69 $65.47 13.48% People's United Financial Inc PBCT $16.57 $18.39 11.00% Nordson Corp. NDSN $245.54 $271.80 10.69%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

