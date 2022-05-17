How The Pieces Add Up: SPLG Targets $60

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (Symbol: SPLG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $60.39 per unit.

With SPLG trading at a recent price near $47.07 per unit, that means that analysts see 28.29% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SPLG's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH), Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER), and Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX). Although TECH has traded at a recent price of $362.13/share, the average analyst target is 41.82% higher at $513.57/share. Similarly, TER has 37.93% upside from the recent share price of $103.52 if the average analyst target price of $142.78/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting SBUX to reach a target price of $97.09/share, which is 34.07% above the recent price of $72.42. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TECH, TER, and SBUX:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF SPLG $47.07 $60.39 28.29% Bio-Techne Corp TECH $362.13 $513.57 41.82% Teradyne, Inc. TER $103.52 $142.78 37.93% Starbucks Corp. SBUX $72.42 $97.09 34.07%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

