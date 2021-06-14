How The Pieces Add Up: SOXX Headed For $483

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: SOXX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $483.28 per unit.

With SOXX trading at a recent price near $435.60 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.94% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SOXX's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are II-VI Inc (Symbol: IIVI), ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON), and Brooks Automation Inc (Symbol: BRKS). Although IIVI has traded at a recent price of $70.10/share, the average analyst target is 34.20% higher at $94.08/share. Similarly, ON has 16.11% upside from the recent share price of $37.78 if the average analyst target price of $43.87/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting BRKS to reach a target price of $111.67/share, which is 12.09% above the recent price of $99.62. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of IIVI, ON, and BRKS:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF SOXX $435.60 $483.28 10.94% II-VI Inc IIVI $70.10 $94.08 34.20% ON Semiconductor Corp ON $37.78 $43.87 16.11% Brooks Automation Inc BRKS $99.62 $111.67 12.09%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

