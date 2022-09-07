How The Pieces Add Up: RHS Headed For $182

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: RHS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $182.45 per unit.

With RHS trading at a recent price near $165.65 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.14% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of RHS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD), Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), and PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP). Although CHD has traded at a recent price of $80.23/share, the average analyst target is 14.48% higher at $91.85/share. Similarly, COST has 11.71% upside from the recent share price of $518.90 if the average analyst target price of $579.68/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting PEP to reach a target price of $187.00/share, which is 10.32% above the recent price of $169.51. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CHD, COST, and PEP:

Combined, CHD, COST, and PEP represent 9.37% of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF RHS $165.65 $182.45 10.14% Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD $80.23 $91.85 14.48% Costco Wholesale Corp COST $518.90 $579.68 11.71% PepsiCo Inc PEP $169.51 $187.00 10.32%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

