How The Pieces Add Up: OYLD Headed For $35

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco Russell 1000—Yield Factor ETF (Symbol: OYLD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $35.17 per unit.
With OYLD trading at a recent price near $27.45 per unit, that means that analysts see 28.10% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of OYLD's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI), New Residential Investment Corp (Symbol: NRZ), and Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: MIC). Although GLPI has traded at a recent price of $39.19/share, the average analyst target is 33.96% higher at $52.50/share. Similarly, NRZ has 30.30% upside from the recent share price of $14.07 if the average analyst target price of $18.33/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting MIC to reach a target price of $45.40/share, which is 29.75% above the recent price of $34.99. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of GLPI, NRZ, and MIC:
Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:
|Name
|Symbol
|Recent Price
|Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target
|% Upside to Target
|Invesco Russell 1000—Yield Factor ETF
|OYLD
|$27.45
|$35.17
|28.10%
|Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc
|GLPI
|$39.19
|$52.50
|33.96%
|New Residential Investment Corp
|NRZ
|$14.07
|$18.33
|30.30%
|Macquarie Infrastructure Corp
|MIC
|$34.99
|$45.40
|29.75%
Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.
