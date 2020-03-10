How The Pieces Add Up: OYLD Headed For $35

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco Russell 1000—Yield Factor ETF (Symbol: OYLD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $35.17 per unit.

With OYLD trading at a recent price near $27.45 per unit, that means that analysts see 28.10% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of OYLD's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI), New Residential Investment Corp (Symbol: NRZ), and Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: MIC). Although GLPI has traded at a recent price of $39.19/share, the average analyst target is 33.96% higher at $52.50/share. Similarly, NRZ has 30.30% upside from the recent share price of $14.07 if the average analyst target price of $18.33/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting MIC to reach a target price of $45.40/share, which is 29.75% above the recent price of $34.99. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of GLPI, NRZ, and MIC:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco Russell 1000—Yield Factor ETF OYLD $27.45 $35.17 28.10% Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc GLPI $39.19 $52.50 33.96% New Residential Investment Corp NRZ $14.07 $18.33 30.30% Macquarie Infrastructure Corp MIC $34.99 $45.40 29.75%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

