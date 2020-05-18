How The Pieces Add Up: IYC Targets $233

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $233.35 per unit.

With IYC trading at a recent price near $202.73 per unit, that means that analysts see 15.10% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IYC's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: LBRDA), Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), and Caesars Entertainment Corp (Symbol: CZR). Although LBRDA has traded at a recent price of $120.36/share, the average analyst target is 29.20% higher at $155.50/share. Similarly, ROKU has 19.27% upside from the recent share price of $112.93 if the average analyst target price of $134.69/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting CZR to reach a target price of $11.59/share, which is 15.58% above the recent price of $10.03. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LBRDA, ROKU, and CZR:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF IYC $202.73 $233.35 15.10% LBRDA $120.36 $155.50 29.20% Roku Inc ROKU $112.93 $134.69 19.27% Caesars Entertainment Corp CZR $10.03 $11.59 15.58%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

