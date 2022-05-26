How The Pieces Add Up: IWD Headed For $187

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: IWD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $187.48 per unit.

With IWD trading at a recent price near $155.72 per unit, that means that analysts see 20.40% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IWD's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: TWKS), Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI), and Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS). Although TWKS has traded at a recent price of $16.31/share, the average analyst target is 44.85% higher at $23.62/share. Similarly, ESI has 27.74% upside from the recent share price of $20.51 if the average analyst target price of $26.20/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting NTRS to reach a target price of $132.73/share, which is 23.40% above the recent price of $107.56. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TWKS, ESI, and NTRS:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF IWD $155.72 $187.48 20.40% TWKS $16.31 $23.62 44.85% Element Solutions Inc ESI $20.51 $26.20 27.74% Northern Trust Corp NTRS $107.56 $132.73 23.40%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

