How The Pieces Add Up: IUS Targets $44

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (Symbol: IUS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $44.36 per unit.

With IUS trading at a recent price near $39.54 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.18% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IUS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Ternium S A (Symbol: TX), Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV), and Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB). Although TX has traded at a recent price of $34.88/share, the average analyst target is 40.77% higher at $49.10/share. Similarly, ALV has 14.23% upside from the recent share price of $84.10 if the average analyst target price of $96.07/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ABNB to reach a target price of $142.00/share, which is 12.66% above the recent price of $126.04. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TX, ALV, and ABNB:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF IUS $39.54 $44.36 12.18% Ternium S A TX $34.88 $49.10 40.77% Autoliv Inc ALV $84.10 $96.07 14.23% Airbnb Inc ABNB $126.04 $142.00 12.66%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.