How The Pieces Add Up: ITA Headed For $123

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: ITA), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $123.46 per unit.

With ITA trading at a recent price near $111.17 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.06% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of ITA's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW), Kaman Corp. (Symbol: KAMN), and Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD). Although CW has traded at a recent price of $148.52/share, the average analyst target is 14.60% higher at $170.20/share. Similarly, KAMN has 14.41% upside from the recent share price of $42.39 if the average analyst target price of $48.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting WWD to reach a target price of $132.60/share, which is 12.14% above the recent price of $118.25. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CW, KAMN, and WWD:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA $111.17 $123.46 11.06% Curtiss-Wright Corp. CW $148.52 $170.20 14.60% Kaman Corp. KAMN $42.39 $48.50 14.41% Woodward, Inc. WWD $118.25 $132.60 12.14%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

