How The Pieces Add Up: IJR Headed For $133

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJR), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $133.47 per unit.

With IJR trading at a recent price near $104.84 per unit, that means that analysts see 27.31% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IJR's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: DOUG), Axcelis Technologies Inc (Symbol: ACLS), and Gentherm Inc (Symbol: THRM). Although DOUG has traded at a recent price of $6.98/share, the average analyst target is 43.27% higher at $10.00/share. Similarly, ACLS has 31.15% upside from the recent share price of $61.76 if the average analyst target price of $81.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting THRM to reach a target price of $91.40/share, which is 30.57% above the recent price of $70.00. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DOUG, ACLS, and THRM:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF IJR $104.84 $133.47 27.31% DOUG $6.98 $10.00 43.27% Axcelis Technologies Inc ACLS $61.76 $81.00 31.15% Gentherm Inc THRM $70.00 $91.40 30.57%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.