How The Pieces Add Up: HDV Targets $98

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $98.31 per unit.

With HDV trading at a recent price near $89.56 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.77% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of HDV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS), Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM). Although CNS has traded at a recent price of $64.38/share, the average analyst target is 24.26% higher at $80.00/share. Similarly, BMY has 19.84% upside from the recent share price of $61.33 if the average analyst target price of $73.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting APAM to reach a target price of $56.25/share, which is 18.42% above the recent price of $47.50. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CNS, BMY, and APAM:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Core High Dividend ETF HDV $89.56 $98.31 9.77% Cohen & Steers Inc CNS $64.38 $80.00 24.26% Bristol Myers Squibb Co. BMY $61.33 $73.50 19.84% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc APAM $47.50 $56.25 18.42%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

