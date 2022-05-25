How The Pieces Add Up: HDV Targets $117

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $117.36 per unit.

With HDV trading at a recent price near $107.16 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.52% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of HDV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA), Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN), and 3M Co (Symbol: MMM). Although SNA has traded at a recent price of $211.92/share, the average analyst target is 22.06% higher at $258.67/share. Similarly, RDN has 16.08% upside from the recent share price of $20.46 if the average analyst target price of $23.75/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting MMM to reach a target price of $166.15/share, which is 14.00% above the recent price of $145.75. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SNA, RDN, and MMM:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Core High Dividend ETF HDV $107.16 $117.36 9.52% Snap-On, Inc. SNA $211.92 $258.67 22.06% Radian Group, Inc. RDN $20.46 $23.75 16.08% 3M Co MMM $145.75 $166.15 14.00%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.