How The Pieces Add Up: FTHI Headed For $22

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (Symbol: FTHI), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $22.00 per unit.

With FTHI trading at a recent price near $20.03 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.83% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FTHI's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV), Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), and Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH). Although FNV has traded at a recent price of $134.23/share, the average analyst target is 14.35% higher at $153.49/share. Similarly, JNJ has 12.65% upside from the recent share price of $149.35 if the average analyst target price of $168.25/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting CAH to reach a target price of $60.36/share, which is 10.39% above the recent price of $54.68. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of FNV, JNJ, and CAH:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF FTHI $20.03 $22.00 9.83% Franco-Nevada Corp FNV $134.23 $153.49 14.35% Johnson & Johnson JNJ $149.35 $168.25 12.65% Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH $54.68 $60.36 10.39%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

