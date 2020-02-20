How The Pieces Add Up: FNK Headed For $39

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FNK), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $39.00 per unit.

With FNK trading at a recent price near $35.18 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.86% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FNK's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), ASGN Inc (Symbol: ASGN), and Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII). Although TDS has traded at a recent price of $25.17/share, the average analyst target is 44.02% higher at $36.25/share. Similarly, ASGN has 28.00% upside from the recent share price of $61.25 if the average analyst target price of $78.40/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting HII to reach a target price of $283.33/share, which is 20.21% above the recent price of $235.70. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TDS, ASGN, and HII:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF FNK $35.18 $39.00 10.86% Telephone & Data Systems Inc TDS $25.17 $36.25 44.02% ASGN Inc ASGN $61.25 $78.40 28.00% Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. HII $235.70 $283.33 20.21%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

