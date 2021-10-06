How The Pieces Add Up: EZM Targets $61

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ETF (Symbol: EZM), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $60.73 per unit.

With EZM trading at a recent price near $52.98 per unit, that means that analysts see 14.63% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of EZM's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are JELD-WEN Holding Inc (Symbol: JELD), Fox Factory Holding Corp (Symbol: FOXF), and Blueprint Medicines Corp (Symbol: BPMC). Although JELD has traded at a recent price of $25.25/share, the average analyst target is 24.95% higher at $31.55/share. Similarly, FOXF has 15.46% upside from the recent share price of $148.97 if the average analyst target price of $172.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting BPMC to reach a target price of $110.33/share, which is 14.63% above the recent price of $96.25. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of JELD, FOXF, and BPMC:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ETF EZM $52.98 $60.73 14.63% JELD-WEN Holding Inc JELD $25.25 $31.55 24.95% Fox Factory Holding Corp FOXF $148.97 $172.00 15.46% Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC $96.25 $110.33 14.63%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

