How The Parts Add Up: XLC Headed For $89

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLC), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $88.65 per unit.

With XLC trading at a recent price near $79.17 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.98% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of XLC's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), and Fox Corp (Symbol: FOX). Although T has traded at a recent price of $16.84/share, the average analyst target is 30.44% higher at $21.97/share. Similarly, LYV has 26.69% upside from the recent share price of $89.53 if the average analyst target price of $113.43/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting FOX to reach a target price of $34.00/share, which is 23.86% above the recent price of $27.45. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of T, LYV, and FOX:

Combined, T, LYV, and FOX represent 5.92% of the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF XLC $79.17 $88.65 11.98% AT&T Inc T $16.84 $21.97 30.44% Live Nation Entertainment Inc LYV $89.53 $113.43 26.69% Fox Corp FOX $27.45 $34.00 23.86%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

