How The Parts Add Up: VYM Targets $121

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYM), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $120.80 per unit.

With VYM trading at a recent price near $102.25 per unit, that means that analysts see 18.15% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VYM's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS), Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK), and Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC). Although BGS has traded at a recent price of $7.79/share, the average analyst target is 52.97% higher at $11.92/share. Similarly, SBLK has 35.20% upside from the recent share price of $19.60 if the average analyst target price of $26.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting HWC to reach a target price of $44.31/share, which is 24.44% above the recent price of $35.61. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BGS, SBLK, and HWC:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF VYM $102.25 $120.80 18.15% B&G Foods Inc BGS $7.79 $11.92 52.97% Star Bulk Carriers Corp SBLK $19.60 $26.50 35.20% Hancock Whitney Corp HWC $35.61 $44.31 24.44%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

