How The Parts Add Up: VOE Headed For $156

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $156.17 per unit.

With VOE trading at a recent price near $142.42 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.66% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VOE's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO), Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX), and Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK). Although BIO has traded at a recent price of $318.72/share, the average analyst target is 47.78% higher at $471.00/share. Similarly, HOLX has 14.52% upside from the recent share price of $72.04 if the average analyst target price of $82.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting SWK to reach a target price of $101.11/share, which is 14.52% above the recent price of $88.29. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BIO, HOLX, and SWK:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF VOE $142.42 $156.17 9.66% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc BIO $318.72 $471.00 47.78% Hologic Inc HOLX $72.04 $82.50 14.52% Stanley Black & Decker Inc SWK $88.29 $101.11 14.52%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

