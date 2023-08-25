How The Parts Add Up: QUS Targets $140

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (Symbol: QUS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $140.23 per unit.

With QUS trading at a recent price near $122.65 per unit, that means that analysts see 14.33% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of QUS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI), Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV), and Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA). Although GLPI has traded at a recent price of $45.82/share, the average analyst target is 21.28% higher at $55.57/share. Similarly, OVV has 15.11% upside from the recent share price of $46.26 if the average analyst target price of $53.25/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting BA to reach a target price of $249.20/share, which is 14.67% above the recent price of $217.31. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of GLPI, OVV, and BA:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF QUS $122.65 $140.23 14.33% Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc GLPI $45.82 $55.57 21.28% Ovintiv Inc OVV $46.26 $53.25 15.11% Boeing Co. BA $217.31 $249.20 14.67%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

