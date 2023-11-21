How The Parts Add Up: LGLV Headed For $153

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (Symbol: LGLV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $152.79 per unit.

With LGLV trading at a recent price near $139.49 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.54% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of LGLV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL), and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK). Although PG has traded at a recent price of $150.27/share, the average analyst target is 10.78% higher at $166.47/share. Similarly, CL has 10.51% upside from the recent share price of $75.47 if the average analyst target price of $83.40/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting DUK to reach a target price of $98.00/share, which is 9.74% above the recent price of $89.30. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PG, CL, and DUK:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF LGLV $139.49 $152.79 9.54% Procter & Gamble Company PG $150.27 $166.47 10.78% Colgate-Palmolive Co. CL $75.47 $83.40 10.51% Duke Energy Corp DUK $89.30 $98.00 9.74%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

