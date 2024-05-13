How The Parts Add Up: EQWL Targets $103

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (Symbol: EQWL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $102.86 per unit.

With EQWL trading at a recent price near $93.79 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.67% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of EQWL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), US Bancorp (Symbol: USB), and Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ). Although TMUS has traded at a recent price of $164.20/share, the average analyst target is 13.76% higher at $186.80/share. Similarly, USB has 13.22% upside from the recent share price of $41.85 if the average analyst target price of $47.38/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting VZ to reach a target price of $44.38/share, which is 9.84% above the recent price of $40.40. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TMUS, USB, and VZ:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF EQWL $93.79 $102.86 9.67% T-Mobile US Inc TMUS $164.20 $186.80 13.76% US Bancorp USB $41.85 $47.38 13.22% Verizon Communications Inc VZ $40.40 $44.38 9.84%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

 AVL Videos

 Funds Holding VDSI

 IPVIU Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.