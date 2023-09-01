How The Parts Add Up: EPS Headed For $54

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund ETF (Symbol: EPS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $53.62 per unit.

With EPS trading at a recent price near $47.74 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.31% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of EPS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC), McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), and Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK). Although SSNC has traded at a recent price of $57.42/share, the average analyst target is 13.42% higher at $65.12/share. Similarly, MCK has 12.70% upside from the recent share price of $412.32 if the average analyst target price of $464.67/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting SYK to reach a target price of $319.53/share, which is 12.69% above the recent price of $283.55. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SSNC, MCK, and SYK:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund ETF EPS $47.74 $53.62 12.31% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc SSNC $57.42 $65.12 13.42% McKesson Corp MCK $412.32 $464.67 12.70% Stryker Corp SYK $283.55 $319.53 12.69%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.