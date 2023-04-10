How The Parts Add Up: DON Targets $48

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DON), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $47.65 per unit.

With DON trading at a recent price near $40.25 per unit, that means that analysts see 18.38% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of DON's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP), Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), and ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT). Although HP has traded at a recent price of $37.18/share, the average analyst target is 58.48% higher at $58.92/share. Similarly, VRT has 41.86% upside from the recent share price of $12.38 if the average analyst target price of $17.56/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ADT to reach a target price of $9.50/share, which is 38.28% above the recent price of $6.87. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HP, VRT, and ADT:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund ETF DON $40.25 $47.65 18.38% Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP $37.18 $58.92 58.48% Vertiv Holdings Co VRT $12.38 $17.56 41.86% ADT Inc ADT $6.87 $9.50 38.28%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

