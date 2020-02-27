How The Parts Add Up: USLB Headed For $38

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (Symbol: USLB), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $37.56 per unit.

With USLB trading at a recent price near $33.88 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.86% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of USLB's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Grace & Co (Symbol: GRA), Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), and Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR). Although GRA has traded at a recent price of $56.73/share, the average analyst target is 44.54% higher at $82.00/share. Similarly, AAP has 25.38% upside from the recent share price of $134.54 if the average analyst target price of $168.69/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ENR to reach a target price of $56.89/share, which is 21.40% above the recent price of $46.86. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of GRA, AAP, and ENR:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

.hctblstyle { font-family: Arial; font-size: 12px; width: 100%; }.hctblstyle th { padding: 2px; border-bottom: 1px solid #999999; background-color: #EFEFEF; }.hctblstyle td { padding: 2px; border-bottom: 1px solid #AAAAAA; background-color: #FEFEFE; }

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF USLB $33.88 $37.56 10.86% Grace & Co GRA $56.73 $82.00 44.54% Advance Auto Parts Inc AAP $134.54 $168.69 25.38% Energizer Holdings Inc ENR $46.86 $56.89 21.40%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.