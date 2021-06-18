How The Parts Add Up: SPMD Targets $52

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR— Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (Symbol: SPMD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $51.59 per unit.

With SPMD trading at a recent price near $46.76 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.33% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SPMD's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX), ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), and Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN). Although KNX has traded at a recent price of $45.11/share, the average analyst target is 17.49% higher at $53.00/share. Similarly, ITT has 17.48% upside from the recent share price of $89.29 if the average analyst target price of $104.90/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting WERN to reach a target price of $51.27/share, which is 17.29% above the recent price of $43.71. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KNX, ITT, and WERN:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR— Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF SPMD $46.76 $51.59 10.33% Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc KNX $45.11 $53.00 17.49% ITT Inc ITT $89.29 $104.90 17.48% Werner Enterprises, Inc. WERN $43.71 $51.27 17.29%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

