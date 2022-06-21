How The Parts Add Up: SLYV Targets $97

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: SLYV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $97.10 per unit.

With SLYV trading at a recent price near $70.88 per unit, that means that analysts see 36.99% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SLYV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), Pacira BioSciences Inc (Symbol: PCRX), and Central Garden & Pet Co (Symbol: CENTA). Although GPI has traded at a recent price of $166.39/share, the average analyst target is 61.77% higher at $269.17/share. Similarly, PCRX has 52.88% upside from the recent share price of $53.72 if the average analyst target price of $82.12/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting CENTA to reach a target price of $58.33/share, which is 51.63% above the recent price of $38.47. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of GPI, PCRX, and CENTA:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF SLYV $70.88 $97.10 36.99% Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI $166.39 $269.17 61.77% Pacira BioSciences Inc PCRX $53.72 $82.12 52.88% Central Garden & Pet Co CENTA $38.47 $58.33 51.63%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

