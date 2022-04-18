How The Parts Add Up: RSPE Headed For $28

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (Symbol: RSPE), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $27.99 per unit.

With RSPE trading at a recent price near $23.93 per unit, that means that analysts see 16.96% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of RSPE's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG), and Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA). Although TTWO has traded at a recent price of $137.96/share, the average analyst target is 49.39% higher at $206.10/share. Similarly, PPG has 35.99% upside from the recent share price of $128.27 if the average analyst target price of $174.44/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting EA to reach a target price of $163.19/share, which is 33.11% above the recent price of $122.60. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TTWO, PPG, and EA:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSPE $23.93 $27.99 16.96% Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO $137.96 $206.10 49.39% PPG Industries Inc PPG $128.27 $174.44 35.99% Electronic Arts, Inc. EA $122.60 $163.19 33.11%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

