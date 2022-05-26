How The Parts Add Up: QVML Targets $30

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (Symbol: QVML), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $29.93 per unit.

With QVML trading at a recent price near $23.74 per unit, that means that analysts see 26.06% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of QVML's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI), Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), and Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG). Although BBWI has traded at a recent price of $39.30/share, the average analyst target is 82.80% higher at $71.84/share. Similarly, ILMN has 66.03% upside from the recent share price of $242.40 if the average analyst target price of $402.45/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ISRG to reach a target price of $328.20/share, which is 47.45% above the recent price of $222.58. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BBWI, ILMN, and ISRG:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF QVML $23.74 $29.93 26.06% Bath & Body Works Inc BBWI $39.30 $71.84 82.80% Illumina Inc ILMN $242.40 $402.45 66.03% Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG $222.58 $328.20 47.45%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

