How The Parts Add Up: MTUM Headed For $158

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (Symbol: MTUM), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $157.87 per unit.

With MTUM trading at a recent price near $136.13 per unit, that means that analysts see 15.97% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of MTUM's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA), Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT), and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF). Although MAA has traded at a recent price of $171.75/share, the average analyst target is 22.71% higher at $210.75/share. Similarly, IT has 20.20% upside from the recent share price of $241.77 if the average analyst target price of $290.60/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting CF to reach a target price of $99.81/share, which is 19.40% above the recent price of $83.59. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MAA, IT, and CF:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF MTUM $136.13 $157.87 15.97% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc MAA $171.75 $210.75 22.71% Gartner Inc IT $241.77 $290.60 20.20% CF Industries Holdings Inc CF $83.59 $99.81 19.40%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

