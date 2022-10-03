How The Parts Add Up: IVE Targets $164

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: IVE), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $164.41 per unit.

With IVE trading at a recent price near $128.52 per unit, that means that analysts see 27.93% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IVE's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN), Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK). Although OGN has traded at a recent price of $23.40/share, the average analyst target is 59.34% higher at $37.28/share. Similarly, DLR has 59.23% upside from the recent share price of $99.18 if the average analyst target price of $157.93/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting MHK to reach a target price of $143.14/share, which is 56.97% above the recent price of $91.19. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of OGN, DLR, and MHK:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares S&P 500 Value ETF IVE $128.52 $164.41 27.93% Organon & Co OGN $23.40 $37.28 59.34% Digital Realty Trust Inc DLR $99.18 $157.93 59.23% Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK $91.19 $143.14 56.97%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.