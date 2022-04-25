How The Parts Add Up: IETC Targets $67

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (Symbol: IETC), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $67.20 per unit.

With IETC trading at a recent price near $48.80 per unit, that means that analysts see 37.71% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IETC's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: KD), Synaptics Inc (Symbol: SYNA), and The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD). Although KD has traded at a recent price of $11.82/share, the average analyst target is 86.13% higher at $22.00/share. Similarly, SYNA has 78.78% upside from the recent share price of $149.78 if the average analyst target price of $267.78/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting TTD to reach a target price of $96.67/share, which is 62.63% above the recent price of $59.44. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KD, SYNA, and TTD:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF IETC $48.80 $67.20 37.71% KD $11.82 $22.00 86.13% Synaptics Inc SYNA $149.78 $267.78 78.78% The Trade Desk Inc TTD $59.44 $96.67 62.63%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

