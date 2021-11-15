How The Parts Add Up: FAB Headed For $83

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FAB), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $83.48 per unit.
With FAB trading at a recent price near $75.40 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.72% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FAB's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are M/I Homes Inc (Symbol: MHO), Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX), and Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR). Although MHO has traded at a recent price of $60.26/share, the average analyst target is 49.35% higher at $90.00/share. Similarly, VRTX has 40.16% upside from the recent share price of $187.29 if the average analyst target price of $262.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting MAXR to reach a target price of $42.28/share, which is 36.89% above the recent price of $30.89. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MHO, VRTX, and MAXR:
Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:
|Name
|Symbol
|Recent Price
|Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target
|% Upside to Target
|First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF
|FAB
|$75.40
|$83.48
|10.72%
|M/I Homes Inc
|MHO
|$60.26
|$90.00
|49.35%
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|VRTX
|$187.29
|$262.50
|40.16%
|Maxar Technologies Inc
|MAXR
|$30.89
|$42.28
|36.89%
Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.
10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.