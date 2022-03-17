How The Parts Add Up: DIVB Targets $48

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (Symbol: DIVB), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $47.61 per unit.

With DIVB trading at a recent price near $40.85 per unit, that means that analysts see 16.55% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of DIVB's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are KKR & Co Inc (Symbol: KKR), Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV), and Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN). Although KKR has traded at a recent price of $55.46/share, the average analyst target is 59.39% higher at $88.40/share. Similarly, FISV has 30.93% upside from the recent share price of $98.30 if the average analyst target price of $128.70/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ACN to reach a target price of $407.30/share, which is 25.36% above the recent price of $324.91. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KKR, FISV, and ACN:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF DIVB $40.85 $47.61 16.55% KKR & Co Inc KKR $55.46 $88.40 59.39% Fiserv Inc FISV $98.30 $128.70 30.93% Accenture plc ACN $324.91 $407.30 25.36%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

