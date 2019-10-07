How The Parts Add Up: CZA Targets $80

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: CZA), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $79.96 per unit.

With CZA trading at a recent price near $71.44 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.92% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of CZA's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC), Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC), and Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM). Although SSNC has traded at a recent price of $50.01/share, the average analyst target is 32.97% higher at $66.50/share. Similarly, LNC has 31.79% upside from the recent share price of $56.53 if the average analyst target price of $74.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting COLM to reach a target price of $120.20/share, which is 27.72% above the recent price of $94.11. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SSNC, LNC, and COLM:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF CZA $71.44 $79.96 11.92% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc SSNC $50.01 $66.50 32.97% Lincoln National Corp. LNC $56.53 $74.50 31.79% Columbia Sportswear Co. COLM $94.11 $120.20 27.72%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

