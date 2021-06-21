How the Pandemic Wrecked Airbnb's Business -- And Still Made It Stronger

Of all the industries devastated by COVID-19, none was brought to its knees quite like the travel industry. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) was not spared from the carnage, as people canceled their reservations and business largely dried up during the beginning of lockdowns.

But a funny thing has happened since then: The company might actually emerge from the pandemic stronger than when it went in, especially when compared to entrenched players like Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR) or Hilton (NYSE: HLT).

This May 31 video from the YouTube channel of Motley Fool contributors Brian Stoffel and Brian Feroldi details why they believe the future is very bright for Airbnb.

