How the Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Deal Creates an Opportunity for Investors

This morning, news broke that the real estate investment trust (REIT) Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) is buying Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC). As is usually the case, the deal is being seen as good for stock in the acquired corporation, and bad for the acquirer. DHC has risen around 15% to near the value of the all-stock offer, while OPI is trading in the premarket at a new all-time low, around 20% below yesterday’s close. This is certainly a good deal for DHC and its shareholders who will, regardless of the price paid for their shares, see a big jump in their pro-rated distributions, but it is not necessarily bad for OPI. Logically, it certainly isn’t as bad as the market is suggesting.

Yesterday, I wrote that the beginning of earnings season is more important for investors than the eagerly anticipated CPI report, for the simple reason that the market is now pretty sure that they have a handle on the path of rate hikes. The firm belief is that whatever a single month’s data show, inflation is on the wane and, as a result, the Fed will hike by 25 bps once or maybe twice, then pause before edging rates higher around the end of this year or early next. My point yesterday was that the degree of certainty that is how things would play out has shifted traders’ attention to how corporations are dealing with current conditions, thus making earnings a focus.

There are, however, other implications of the market’s belief that it has those things worked out, most notably in the real estate world. If we are over the hump for rate hikes, then we are also over the worst of the drops in real estate prices which have dragged down the price of REITs to such an extent. And if that is true, now is a good time for a REIT like OPI to go shopping. Buying into the medical office space, even by way of a REIT that has been underperforming for a while, makes sense. Tenants in that field tend to be resilient to tough times for obvious reasons, so the acquisition of DCH will provide some useful diversification for the assumed downturn but offer upside in asset value when the bounce comes.

For REITs, a rising rate environment is bad in multiple ways. It hurts the real estate market, and thus their asset values, while simultaneously making loans to buy other properties more expensive. In addition, the distributions paid by the trusts become relatively less valuable when the Ten-Year Treasury Note is paying 4% as opposed to somewhere below 2%. The market is pretty sure that interest rates are at or near their peak, and that inflation will continue, but at a moderating pace, for some time. Most markets, from Fed funds futures to bitcoin, are currently pricing in that scenario, which is the opposite of what we have seen for the last year or so. If they are right, the chart for REITs over the next year will look like the opposite of that above for the last year.

All-stock acquisitions such as OPI announced this morning involve quite significant dilution of existing shares, so inevitably lead to big drops in the stock of the acquirer. The negative impact of this one, though, has been even greater than usual, presumably indicating that traders don’t like the deal. That may be logical based on current conditions in the commercial real estate market, but just about every traded instrument suggests that those conditions will be changing soon. If they are right, and markets usually are, this drop in OCI based on them shopping for bargains in a distressed market looks like a mistake by traders, making it a good time for investors to lock in the close to 20% yield the stock offers.

