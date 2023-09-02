How the Medical Industry Could Produce the Biggest AI Stock Winners

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Artificial intelligence could change our society significantly over the next 10 years. And if you want to find where the biggest changes will happen, you have to find the industries with the most high-quality data.

That’s why I’m convinced AI will have a huge impact on the medical industry – and soon.

In its simplest form, AI is just a bunch of machine learning algorithms that are cranking through a bunch of data to parse and analyze every possible connection in that data, so as to draw meaningful conclusions from and make predictions based on that data.

That’s really all AI is – it is just algorithms and data, with data acting as the “fuel” of the model.

Much like the amount of fuel in the tank determines how far a car can drive, the quantity and quality of data an AI model has access to ultimately determines the quality of the AI model itself.

The more data, the better the AI.

It’s that simple.

When it comes to the human body, there is no dearth of quality data. In fact, there is more high-quality data than anywhere else on Earth.

Humans – like computers – are really nothing more than a bunch of data strung together.

At their core, computers are just a bunch of 1s and 0s coded in sequence, with each number corresponding to a certain action for the computer to perform. Humans, similarly, are a bunch of As, Gs, Cs, and Ts strung together – or the four base types found in human DNA molecules – with each determining a person’s characteristics, traits, and even actions.

Source: NCRAD

Humans are full of data.

Apply AI to all that data, and you will change the world.

The AI Revolution Applied to Medicine

The human body is the greatest mystery of the modern world. AI can solve that mystery, and in so doing, solve myriad problems that plague all humans.

Consider this: It takes about $900 million and 13.5 years to develop a new successful drug, mostly because when it comes to making a new drug, there are a seemingly infinite number of combinations scientists can test out. Making a new drug is like finding a needle in haystack.

AI can find that needle in that haystack very, very quickly.

AI can map out human genetic data in an instant. It can identify mutations in that data in an instant. And it can run simulations of compounds to fight those mutations in an instant.

Essentially, researchers can use AI to find new drug candidates significantly faster than is currently possible.

This isn’t science-fiction. It’s already happening in the real world.

Earlier this year, Japanese pharma giant Takeda Pharmaceutical bought an experimental psoriasis drug for $4 billion – a drug that was created in only six months by using AI.

They aren’t alone.

Other pharma giants like Bayer, Roche, Sanofi, and AstraZeneca are actively using AI technology for drug discovery purposes.

The future of AI-powered drug discovery starts now.

This alone is big business.

Research firm Deep Pharma Intelligence estimates that investments in the field of AI-powered drug discovery have tripled over the past four years to nearly $25 billion. Morgan Stanley believes that AI-powered drug discovery will lead to an additional 50 novel therapies being brought to market over the next decade, with annual sales in excess of $50 billion!

Source: Deep Pharma Intelligence

In other words, a $50 billion AI drug discovery revolution starts now.

And that is really just the start.

The Final Word on AI Drug Discovery

Where will it take us?

Some experts believe there is a 68% chance that a person alive today will reach 127 by 2100. In that same study, the researchers give it a 13% chance that someone alive today will hit the 130 milestone by 2100. But that’s nothing — Aubrey de Grey, a biomedical gerontologist and chief science officer of the SENS Research Foundation, believes that the world’s first person to live to 1000 is already alive today.

Grey argues that ageing, far from inevitable, is simply the result of accumulated damage to our body’s cells and tissues. And by developing therapies that repair such damage, we can extend our lifespans indefinitely.

Such therapies could be available in the next 20 years!

I couldn’t agree with this more. My kids are three years old and six months old. Barring any catastrophe, I strongly believe both will live to be at least 150 years old.

And they’ll have AI to thank for that.

As I said earlier, the human body is nothing more than a bunch of data strung together. AI is going to go through all of that data and it is going to “solve” the human body. It is going to figure out how to fight diseases, prevent diseases, delay aging, and more.

AI is going to allow our kids and their kids to live to 150… at least.

Do you see now why I’m so excited about the opportunities hiding at the intersection of medicine and AI?

AI plus medicine will change the world.

And it will create some huge AI stock winners in the process – the type of stocks that could build generational fortunes, even for people that live to 150.

This is an opportunity you need to capitalize on right now.

To help you do just that, we’ve put together a portfolio of the top AI stocks to buy today, some of which include beneficiaries of this AI-driven medicine boom.

Discover the top AI stocks poised to skyrocket.

