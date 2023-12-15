How the Invesco QQQ ETF Could Turn You Into a Millionaire

Comparing 2022 losses to 2023 gains has truly shown a tale of two years for many stocks and major U.S. stock market indexes. A prime example of this contrast is the Nasdaq-100 index, which was down 33% in 2022 and is up over 46% in 2023, as of Dec. 6.

Despite swings, the Nasdaq-100 has averaged 17.6% annual total returns over the past decade, roughly 5.7 percentage points more than the S&P 500.

Note that averaging 12.25% annual returns would be enough to turn a $100,000 lump sum, or $1,200 per month, into $1 million in 20 years.

There's no way to predict the Nasdaq-100's trajectory, but it's in a position to maintain a strong performance over the next couple of decades, giving investors a shot at making a lot of money. But how to invest in it without separately buying shares in all 100 stocks?

The most popular way to invest in the Nasdaq-100

The Nasdaq-100 index tracks the largest 100 nonfinancial companies trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. It's similar to the popular Nasdaq Composite, but much more concentrated (roughly 100 stocks versus more than 3,000) and missing small-cap and mid-cap companies.

The Invesco QQQ ETF Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mirrors the Nasdaq-100 but trades on the stock exchange like regular stocks. Just like you can buy shares of Coca-Cola on your brokerage platform, you can buy shares of the Invesco QQQ ETF Trust.

The concentration of megacap tech stocks has recently benefited the Nasdaq-100 as those stocks have risen. The ETF's top five holdings are below, along with the year-to-date gains as of Dec. 6.

Stock Percentage of the QQQ ETF Year-to-Date Gains Apple 11.11% 49% Microsoft 10.29% 55% Amazon 5.60% 75% Nvidia 4.22% 218% Meta Platforms 3.74% 165%

Having close to 35% of the fund in these five stocks isn't the most diversified approach, but the Invesco QQQ ETF Trust's heavy hitters could be the catalyst to helping investors hit the $1 million mark.

It's going to come down to some of the top players

The Invesco QQQ ETF's growth will rely heavily on emerging market trends. There's the rise of electric vehicles, advancements in healthcare technology, AI developments, the growth of e-commerce, increased cloud computing, and other developments that are bound to shape the next few decades.

There are no guarantees, but I think a lot of the Invesco QQQ ETF's top holdings will be the companies driving many of these developments, ushering them into the mainstream, and profiting in the process. With that should come sustained growth.

Technology is the most represented sector (57.1%) in the Invesco QQQ ETF, but other top sectors, like consumer discretionary (18.73%), healthcare (7.12%), and telecommunications (5.48%), all contain notable companies that should help drive growth. For example, look at the performance of Lululemon Athletica, Intuitive Surgical, and T-Mobile over the past decade.

Their performance won't be as impactful as the top companies, but with only 100 total holdings, every bit of growth counts.

You don't want the ETF taking up your whole portfolio

The Invesco QQQ ETF's concentration can offer significant growth opportunities, but there is risk in being so reliant on the technology sector (or any one sector in general). It looks like its top holdings should continue growing at impressive paces, but the saying "don't put all your eggs in one basket" is timeless for a reason.

Investors should not lose sight of the importance of diversification. The ETF isn't meant to be a one-stop-shop for your portfolio. That said, it can serve a great role in a portfolio and has the potential to turn investors into millionaires.

Should you invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 11, 2023

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Stefon Walters has positions in Apple and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Intuitive Surgical, Lululemon Athletica, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.