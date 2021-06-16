How the Freelancing Boom is Driving Companies to New Business Models

By Mihai Sebastian Sararu, CEO of Lanceria

"Yeah, I’m gonna need you to go ahead and come in tomorrow, so if you could be here around 9, that would be great." The classic line from "Office Space" has captured the imagination of meme creators all over social media, and perfectly encapsulates the corporate office era seemingly coming to a close.

Commercial real estate quite visibly took one of the hardest hits as a result of the pandemic and will likely do so moving forward. In Manhattan, for example, nearly 20 percent of office spaces stood or were to soon become vacant in April, causing local commercial real estate prices to drop 25 percent. Inversely, the remote work era kicked off with a bang. And with this paradigm shift, companies' business models are rapidly changing.

The office exodus

Even before the pandemic turned offices into abandoned mausoleums of corporate lifestyle, freelancing was on the rise around the world. The percentage of full-time freelancers in the U.S. workforce soared from 17 to 28 percent between 2014 and 2019. In Europe, the freelancing segment was the highest-growing sector between 2000 and 2014, when the number of freelancers in the bloc doubled to 200 million.

As the tentacles of COVID-19 spread far and wide, millions of workers lost their jobs or moved to work remotely. This, on the one hand, pushed more people to join the ranks of the self-employed, sometimes just to be able to put bread on the table. On the other hand, it also prompted companies to embrace remote work in a bid to protect their employees and comply with the guidelines and restrictions issued by the health authorities.

Vaccines opened the door for a gradual return to normalcy—but as businesses move to reopen their offices, signals suggest they may want to keep their foot on the brakes. According to a Pew survey, more than half of U.S. employees would prefer to keep working from home once the pandemic ends. At the same time, an Upwork report reveals, 60 percent of those who turned to self-employment during the pandemic have no appetite for full-time employment. In fact, many employees are not overtly enthusiastic about returning to the office, to the point of searching for another position if their employers fail to deliver on work flexibility. And furthermore, judging by the fact that freelancers are projected to make up over half of the U.S. workforce by 2027. As employees have become accustomed to remote work, it's become the industry standard.

A new model for a new era

To accommodate the new sentiments in the labor force, company management teams turned to a hybrid office model and a blended workforce. The former refers to an office that mixes on-premise and remote work, while the latter means employing freelancers alongside full-time employees. These two concepts naturally fit together to produce a business model that reimagines the office, the fallen 9-to-5 citadel, as a place to regroup and strategize before venturing out to work on the next big project.

With a higher percentage of the labor force, either freelancers or full-time employees, working from home, businesses will be able to reduce their office space expenses. Additionally, by putting the emphasis on freelancer talent, companies can also be more opportunistic, hiring specialists for new projects and prospects without having to burden the available staff with cumbersome tasks, while also avoiding the need to hire more full-time employees.

Remote work has even contributed to the reduced waste. Fewer office workers and less office space use invokes creative solutions for the work schedule also makes the office generally more sustainable. With fewer employees, energy consumption drops, and so does the generation of waste. The latter is especially handy as an average American office worker still generates a variety of waste products, including roughly 10,000 print pages.

Companies are also re-imagining the hiring practices and talent retention efforts. Before the pandemic, the ideal office building or space had all the dream amenities, such as cafes, restaurants, gyms, recreation rooms, and care clinics—and each decade the perks seemed to improve. A hybrid office requires none of that. Instead, employers will concentrate on different avenues to appeal to labor talent, including advanced healthcare plans, food delivery coupons, as well gym and education endowments.

A recent survey by the Harvard Business Review indicated that nine out of 10 companies see the mixed model based on “on-demand” workforce as crucial for future competitive edge. As freelancing expands in the post-COVID workforce, companies will adapt to the new playing field. The paradigm shift ahead will reward companies whose leadership thinks on its feet and adapt to the new labor market conditions. Those who fail to keep up may end up struggling to attract and retain talent. If they could be creative enough... that would be great.

Mihai Sebastian Sararu is the Founder and CEO of Lanceria, a startup working on a crypto-friendly low-commission gig marketplace. A long-time high-tech enthusiast, Mihai started off as a freelance Web developer, which helped him get an in-depth understanding of the field and hands-on experience with the gig economy.

