How The Fed’s Interest Rate Hike Will Affect Savings Accounts

In a much-anticipated move, the Federal Reserve announced on March 16 it would be raising interest rates for the first time since 2018.

Implementing an interest rate hike is one of the various monetary policies the Federal Reserve is tapping into to try and curb swelling inflation. But while some effects can be negative for consumers—for example, the interest rate on your credit card balance may go up—a rate hike can have a positive impact on your savings deposit accounts.

Here’s what you need to know.

How Higher Interest Rates Will Affect Savings Accounts

Higher interest rates typically lead to higher yields on savings accounts—but you won’t necessarily see these rates kick in immediately after a move by the Fed.

Yields on banking products like certificates of deposit (CDs) and high-yield savings accounts tend to show a delayed reaction to increases in the federal funds rate. Eventually, the annual percentage yield (APY) on these products will rise after the Fed hikes rates, but the gains lag the interest rate increases by weeks, if not months.

“Having served as a director of two commercial banks, I can tell you from experience that as interest rates change, banks react in different ways,” says Peter Tanous, founder and chairman of Lynx Investment Advisory, LLC in Washington, D.C. “They are slow as molasses to raise the rates they pay on deposits.”

Interest rates have been at historic lows, leaving savers with little benefit while their funds are tucked away in savings accounts. Some of the best high-yield savings account APYs are currently hovering around 0.50%, which means savers with a $10,000 on deposit are earning less than $100 in interest over the course of a year.

As many banks have hefty amounts of deposits sitting in their reserves, it’s unlikely they’re going to immediately jump to increase yields on those accounts and reward savers as it would cost them money.

There may be more movement among online savings accounts, where the competition can be fierce. But even if some banks increase their rates after the Fed hike, it will do little to offset how inflation has weakened how far those extra dollars will go.

Read more: Best Online Savings Accounts Of March 2022

How To Pick a High-Yield Savings Account

Even in a low interest rate environment, it’s the habit of saving that matters most. The unexpected events of the past two years have reminded many people of the importance of having at least some readily available cash emergency funds, despite the low returns.

You’ll typically earn more in interest with high-yield savings accounts than by putting your funds in a traditional savings account.

And though yields may not be rising right now, analysts expect the Fed to raise interest rates six more times in 2022, taking the federal funds rate to 1.9% by the end of the year. At some point, banks will be pressured to follow suit.

When you’re looking for a high-yield savings account, keep in mind these criteria:

Fees . Monthly maintenance fees can eat away at any APY you may earn in a high-yield savings account. Other accounts, especially at online banks, have few or no fees. Read the fine print to see how much an account might cost you before you make a deposit.

. Monthly maintenance fees can eat away at any APY you may earn in a high-yield savings account. Other accounts, especially at online banks, have few or no fees. Read the fine print to see how much an account might cost you before you make a deposit. Requirements . Some banks require customers to meet monthly requirements, such as balance amounts or automated deposits, to earn higher interest. Look for a bank that’s in line with your range of savings and won’t penalize you for not saving “enough.” Some banks and credit unions even pay higher APYs on lower balance amounts.

. Some banks require customers to meet monthly requirements, such as balance amounts or automated deposits, to earn higher interest. Look for a bank that’s in line with your range of savings and won’t penalize you for not saving “enough.” Some banks and credit unions even pay higher APYs on lower balance amounts. Customer service . If you opt to open an account at an online bank, you’ll want to make sure it has multiple ways of initiating contact for customer support to make up for the lack of physical branches. Some options include secure messages, chat, phone and email.

. If you opt to open an account at an online bank, you’ll want to make sure it has multiple ways of initiating contact for customer support to make up for the lack of physical branches. Some options include secure messages, chat, phone and email. Digital access. Look for a bank that offers desirable digital banking features. The quality of your bank or credit union’s website and mobile app are increasingly important as more people conduct the majority of their regular banking online.

Read more: Best High-Yield Savings Accounts Of March 2022

Why the Fed Is Raising Interest Rates

Inflation has been ballooning in recent months. The price for goods and services has increased 7.9% from February 2021 to February 2022—accounting for the highest inflation rate since January 1982.

Present-day inflation has been triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, which reduced manufacturing of many goods and services. As restrictions lifted and consumers started returning to their regular consumption habits, lagging supplies have struggled to keep up with demand. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is also compounding the issue, with inflation expected to be even higher in March as a result.

In response, the Federal Reserve has raised the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points, to 0.25% to 0.50%. To the extent that the Fed’s changes cause other interest rates to rise, it will be more expensive for people and businesses to borrow money. Those who don’t want to pay more to finance projects or purchases will hold off on them; conversely, higher interest rates encourage saving due to higher interest payments on deposits.

Essentially, the Fed’s interest rate move can be thought of as pouring water on a fiery economy. One of its goals is to slow down economic activity, especially demand, and give prices a chance to bounce back to more manageable levels.

Read more: What Happens When The Fed Raises Interest Rates?

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.