How The Fed Affects Mortgage Rates

If you’re thinking about buying a home or refinancing your mortgage, you’ll want to know what’s happening with interest rates. Where are they now, and are they likely to head up or down? If interest rates could float higher, you might want to apply for that loan and lock your rate soon. If they might falter, you may want to wait.

Is there any way for the average person to know where interest rates might be headed? Yes.

While no one can predict when a political or economic event might suddenly shock the market, you can make an educated guess about future mortgage rates by looking at the Federal Reserve’s current monetary policy and latest meeting notes.

How the Federal Reserve Works

The Federal Reserve, America’s central bank, tries to influence the economy so that inflation sits around 2%, prices are stable and unemployment is as low as possible. The Fed’s attempts to accomplish these goals are called monetary policy.

The Fed conducts its monetary policy through buying or selling U.S. Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities to influence how easy it is for households and businesses to borrow money. Because of the poor economic conditions caused by Covid-19, the Fed’s current policy is to buy billions of dollars’ worth of these assets each month.

The Federal Funds Rate Explained

Through buying and selling securities, the Federal Reserve can heavily influence the federal funds rate—the interest rate banks pay to borrow money from each other overnight. It influences the rate—but does not set the rate—by selling government bonds when it wants the rate to go up, and buying government bonds when it wants the rate to go down.

The current target fed funds rate is 0% to 0.25%, and the rate hasn’t gone higher than 2.25% since 2008. But while the rate has hovered near zero for much of the last decade, it rose above 19% in the early 1980s as the Fed tried to get inflation under control.

Why would a bank need to borrow money from another bank overnight? Depository institutions such as banks and credit unions are normally required to hold a certain amount in reserves. Since March 2020, the reserve requirement has been 0% to help households and businesses access credit during the pandemic. But when a bank doesn’t have enough reserves, it needs to fix that shortfall, and borrowing from another bank is generally less expensive than borrowing directly from the Fed.

Will Mortgage Rates Fall When the Fed Cuts Interest Rates?

A Fed interest rate cut typically means that variable-rate mortgages—including home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) and adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs)—will see rates decline. Those rates are tied to the prime rate—the interest rate banks charge their strongest customers—which is directly influenced by the fed funds rate.

The average ARM rate, according to Freddie Mac, has ranged from 2.73% to 3.12% this year, through March 8. It’s mostly been flat, with a couple of spikes. The HELOC rate has hovered around 4.3% to 4.4%. The prime rate has been 3.25% since April 2020. The Fed funds rate has been the same throughout.

Fixed-rate mortgage rates, by comparison, may stay the same when the Fed cuts rates because the 10-year Treasury bond rate influences them, not the fed funds rate. Investor sentiment about the economy influences the 10-year Treasury bond rate. Good vibes push it higher.

What Influences Mortgage Rate Movement

We’ve discussed how the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy indirectly influences mortgage rates. But it’s not the only factor that affects them. Let’s talk about 10-year Treasury rates.

They tend to be low because investors consider 10-year Treasuries risk free. From the beginning of 2021 through March 8, the 10-year Treasury rate has ranged from 0.93% to 1.59%. The 30-year mortgage rate started the year at 2.65% and has increased to 3.02%.

Thinking about how vaccination numbers have improved over this period and states have eased social distancing requirements, the increases make sense. When economic growth improves, as it has dramatically so far this year, rates tend to increase. An increase in price inflation can also increase rates.

Why are mortgage rates higher than 10-year Treasury rates? For investors to desire mortgage bonds, they must get a return that’s higher than the 10-year Treasury bond rate. Mortgages are considered a slightly riskier investment.

Investor demand for mortgage bonds can change, too, which can also influence mortgage rates. So can consumer demand for both purchase mortgages and refinance mortgages, which has been high throughout the pandemic thanks to rock-bottom interest rates. A good source on consumer demand is the Mortgage Bankers Association, which reports weekly on the volume of mortgage applications. Their press releases publicize what’s happening with consumer demand for mortgages.

When Will Mortgage Rates Rise?

In general, mortgage rates will rise when the economy improves. We’ve already seen it so far this year. Analysts expect the unemployment rate to drop this year as the Covid-19 vaccination rate increases—infections go down and businesses reopen and increase capacity.

In an early March report, Fed Governor Lael Brainard noted that jobs are still down by 10 million compared to pre-pandemic levels and the actual unemployment rate is around 10% after factoring in discouraged workers who have stopped looking for jobs. Brainard said that while things look promising, it will depend on what happens with virus variants and people’s willingness to get vaccinated.

Mortgage rates also will rise when the inflation rate increases. Right now, inflation is below 2%. The Federal Reserve wants to see it closer to 2% or even slightly above that mark.

The Fed’s most recent summary of economic projections is from mid-December. It indicates that the target fed funds rate could remain near zero through 2023. On the Federal Open Market Committee calendar page of the Federal Reserve’s website, you can find the most recent meeting notes, minutes and statements on longer-term strategy. These can help you predict where interest rates might be headed.

Government regulations that increase lenders’ costs to originate mortgages also can drive rates higher. Rather than let higher fees eat into their earnings, lenders may find a way to pass higher costs on to their customers.

