Clean energy has emerged as a prominent theme this year as nations grapple with the ongoing global energy crisis.

The crisis has fueled urgency in adopting alternative clean energy sources, and supporting global legislation, including the Climate Bill in the U.S., which will be a major catalyst for the clean energy space. In the upcoming webcast, How the Energy Crisis is Fueling Clean Energy Opportunities, ALPS and VettaFi will explore the clean energy industry and outline targeted strategies for financial advisors to capture the growing clean energy investment opportunity.

The webcast on October 18 will be led by Paul Baiocchi, chief ETF strategist at SS&C ALPS Advisors, and Andy Hicks, director of ETF portfolio management and research at SS&C ALPS Advisors. VettaFi head of research Todd Rosenbluth will moderate the session.

During the upcoming webcast, Rosenbluth, Baiocchi, and Hicks will discuss how global energy market volatility is driving clean energy investment opportunities, balancing the long-term opportunity for clean energy investing with the short-term uncertainty of the markets, and how a textured approach to clean energy investing can potentially drive better outcomes.

Achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 will require as much as $173 trillion in global investments in the energy transition, according to BloombergNEF, unveiling a lucrative investment opportunity.

Rosenbluth, Baiocchi, and Hicks will dive into the ins and outs of the Climate Bill and what clean energy segments stand to benefit, during the webcast.

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) offers investors access to seven clean energy segments, all of which are expected to be supported by the passing of the Climate Bill. The segments include electric vehicles, solar, wind, hydro/geothermal, bioenergy, fuel cell/ hydrogen, and energy management and storage, according to ALPS.

Financial advisors interested in learning more about the clean energy sector can register for the Tuesday, October 18 webcast here.

