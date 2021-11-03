How the Department of Defense is Addressing a Crucial $20 Billion Climate Change Issue

By Chip Crotty, President, Cocoon Inc.

In early 2021, President Biden signed an executive order asking the Pentagon to assess and report on how climate change will impact military operations and more than 20 federal agencies responded with detailed reports. In October, the President publicly released the results of these reports from each agency as well as an overall Climate Adaptation Plan. The Department of Defense’s (DoD) report refers to climate change as a “threat multiplier and top management challenge.”

We now have a more detailed understanding of the potential impact of climate change on mission-critical military assets if left unaddressed. These assets not only include bases, airfields and storage facilities but also aircraft, ships, weapon systems , even spare parts. All need to be mission-ready at a moment’s notice, so exposure to the elements poses a real risk to military readiness, not to mention a financial problem: corrosion already costs the DoD $55 million per day and costs our armed services (Navy, Marine Corps, Army and Air Force) 1.15 million Non-Available Days annually. *

Fortunately, there are immediate and affordable steps that can be taken to mitigate, and even negate, the effects of climate change. The DoD is already ahead of the curve, applying new technologies to understand and solve underlying challenges to the top climate change concerns.

Understanding the key threats

There are numerous corrosion-causing climate change threats to military equipment and assets, including extreme temperatures, more frequent and severe storms, airborne pollution, and increased humidity.

For the military, which keeps assets in already extreme climates such as tropical regions, a shift in average global temperatures can have serious implications when it comes to safeguarding mission-critical equipment against corrosion. The recent uptick in severe weather threats has not helped matters – 2020 saw a record-breaking hurricane season, following an annual pattern of increasingly severe storms. The effects of water intrusion and the influx of salty air further inland during heavy rains and hurricanes brings deteriorating elements to new places. Humidity is the most covert element – less visible than storms or temperatures, increases in relative humidity silently permeate every layer of a military vehicle or piece of equipment and cause damage that can go unnoticed.

The combination of threats posed by climate change, as outlined in the DoD plan, make the military’s corrosion-prevention policies and guidelines more important than ever, and correctly identify the critical need for innovative solutions.

Technology-driven solutions

The DoD has worked hard to understand the long-term effects of these threats and has already taken significant tech and data-driven steps to protect its assets as climate change puts more and more assets at risk.

One solution: protecting assets broadly within humidity-controlled safe environments that guard against the elements. Termed Corrosion-Free Environments, these spaces can be built from scratch or modified within an existing facility to store a wide range of military equipment such as vehicles, rotary wing aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and spare parts. Keeping assets in intentionally anti-corrosive spaces is ideal because these environments can effectively eliminate loss. With the current internet-enabled technology available, a facility’s temperature, humidity and more can be closely and safely monitored with sensors that generate encrypted status reports and trigger real-time alerts if the environment changes outside of specification.

However, not everything can be stored in a carefully-controlled environment – or even under shelter. The military has vast numbers of vehicles, weapon systems, helicopters, generators that must remain outside. This is where the DoD’s strategic investments in protective covers are used to mitigate corrosion, and there is no one-size-fits-all approach to covering and protecting this equipment. Smart textiles and highly-specialized designs created by government partners and provided through contractors such as ADS Inc. are essential to solving unique mission challenges like corrosion. Much research has gone into developing military equipment covers that are both waterproof and highly air-permeable, keeping corrosive elements out while simultaneously allowing trapped corrosive moisture to escape as water vapor.

Protecting readiness, cost and asset lifespan

These corrosion mitigation strategies are especially important as military equipment becomes increasingly high-tech. Smaller and more intricate tech components corrode quite easily and early detection of weakening parts is difficult, leading to unseen dangers. As the military continues its pursuit of developing the most sophisticated defense equipment, protection against the elements will inevitably be part of the plan.

Corrosion costs the DoD over $20b annually*, but the good news is that much of that cost is preventable when the right measures are put into place. The return-on-investment (ROI) for corrosion mitigation is well documented, with one study showing a 50:1 ROI over a six year period. (GAO-11-318SP)

Perhaps even more important than cost is the risk corrosion poses to military readiness. As the military adopts new strategies to better meet current threats, its ability to execute will require high levels of readiness. Corrosion-prevention and mitigation is both a critical and cost-effective means of maintaining the necessary readiness for the military to be nimble and responsive.

The DoD is right to see climate change as a threat to the readiness and effectiveness of our service members. More education on these issues is crucial to solving these big problems as a united front. After much research and many lessons learned, smart strategic plans from the DoD are already underway to mitigate the effects of climate change, shelter existing assets from corrosion, and face the future head-on.

*LMI: Estimated Impact of Corrosion on Cost & Availability of DoD Weapon Systems FY18 Update

