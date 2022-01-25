How the Current Economy Could Drive More M&A Activity, And Where Investors Should Look

The year 2022 has been a rough one so far for the markets. The economic data rolling in, on top of what the Federal Reserve is expected to do, gives reason to believe that markets will be facing headwinds for some time to come. The good news is those headwinds will also be creating pressures that could lead to some interesting M&A activity, which is the focus of this week’s World Reimagined.

As wages decline (adjusted for inflation) and covid support payments cease, people will have less money coming in to spend or to put into investments. Tack on the fact that interest rates are rising and high-flying, high-growth stocks have been getting hit along with crypto over the last couple of weeks, makes these growth stocks more sensitive to changes in the market.

Stocks that have relatively low PE ratios have been outperforming those that are volatile or have had significant momentum, but most everything outside of energy (which is always a late-stage winner) is getting hit. For example, the poster child for momentum and high growth in 2020, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), has declined over 50% from its high and nearly 20% YTD, while Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) gained just over 27% in 2021 and is down less than 9% YTD. Bitcoin was recently down nearly 40% from its November high, and Ethereum is down around 35% as the entire crypto market’s value has dropped around 35%, according to CoinMarketCap. Bond funds were mostly down in 2021 and down in 2022 as yields continued to rise. Gold is outperforming basically every other asset class, except oil, even as it remains in a sideways pattern with sideways the new up.

While that all sounds a bit tough to stomach, this is creating an environment of opportunity. We are coming off a period of record-high valuations according to a broad range of metrics:

Cyclically Adjusted PE (CAPE) are at levels only ever seen before in 1999.

Price-to-sales is over 3x, which is above the dot-com bubble level.

Over the past three years, 80% of the S&P 500’s gains have been multiple expansion, with only 20% due to actual EPS growth. Normally the split is just 30% to multiple expansion with 70% attributed to earnings.

Retail equity ownership is at an extreme level on household balance sheets, at $43 trillion, or 2x the entire U.S. economy. Ten years ago, the level was barely over $12 trillion.

These headwinds create some much-needed pressures to help direct capital towards more robust business models and force companies to exercise more discipline. It also makes the acquisition of companies more affordable for others with cash-heavy balance sheets. For example, take Microsoft's (MSFT) announcement that it will be acquiring Activision Blizzard (ATVI) in an all-cash deal, following the 40% decline of Activision shares from their February 2021 peak. This comes on the heels of Take-Two Interactive Software’s (TTWO) acquisition of Zynga (ZNGA) for around $11 billion, which also saw Sony (SONY) share fall 15% on the news. As times get tougher, we expect to see more acquisitions, but where should investors look?

One area of particular interest is in Fintech, as it sits at the intersection of two forces we see at play. The first force is the continual supply chain adjustment, in which the creator is moving closer to the end consumer, squeezing out the middleman, and upending business models across a wide range of industries. The other is explosive growth in digital content that is increasingly being delivered through more community-oriented channels. In turn, these are moving away from the advertising-based revenue model and towards full vertical integration. Advertising exposure is mostly found in discounted products with ad-free premium offerings.

An example of this shift towards vertical integration is creators selling directly on Meta’s (FB) Instagram rather than directing the user off to a separate website. Just this week, Instagram announced that it is launching trials of a subscription service that allows its users to pay for special content from creators. Twitter (TWTR) launched a similar service in September 2021 called “Super Follows,” which gives subscribers access to bonus content from creators.

When it comes to Fintech, we are talking about the merging of community, expert advice, and the delivery of products and services. Last year saw a massive surge in Fintech unicorns, more than in any prior year, resulting in a full field of potential targets and acquirers. The likes of Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan (JPM), and Citigroup (C) have sat idly by as Robinhood Markets (HOOD) and Coinbase Global (COIN) have grown to where the combined market capitalization of HOOD and COIN is greater than that of GS. At some point, if it has not already happened, boards and prominent shareholders of such Wall Street OGs will be asking management just how many more opportunities will be left to newcomers.

In addition, we see the movement towards community-based hive minds as the wisdom of the crowd becomes powerfully self-fulfilling. The recent meme stock experience is one example and its platform of choice, Reddit, the juggernaut of the hive mind, recently announced its intention to go public.

What does this look like in the coming year? As share prices get hit, we expect to see a push to combine social media with payments. Could we see Jack Dorsey bring his digital offspring together, providing Twitter (TWTR) with a better way to monetize its users through a merger with Block (SQ)? To be clear, this is just speculation, and not an actual prediction, but it hopefully illustrates our line of thinking.

Additionally, we could also see companies whose share price is struggling, but have exceptionally strong communities, become targets of those that are experts at monetizing community and leveraging its network effects for outsized growth. For example, could Peloton’s (PTON) avid pool of committed consumers fit with Apple’s (AAPL) drive into consumer fitness and health? Peloton's recent price moves could make it a more attractive acquisition potential. Again, this is just pure speculation, but if company valuations continue to get affected this year, don't be surprised if there is an uptick in M&A activity.

The bottom line is that while market pullbacks aren’t particularly fun, they can provide unique opportunities. The trends we are seeing with creators, community, and more focused monetization may reduce dependency on advertising-based revenue and can increase the opportunities for entrepreneurial creators.

