How the coronavirus has reshaped the 2020 IPO timeline

We entered 2020 expecting an active IPO market from March to July, due to the depth of the pipeline and strong returns in the prior year. However, volatility from the coronavirus outbreak has now essentially shut down the spring IPO market. With admitted uncertainty, we expect a narrower IPO window in the summer, for companies relatively unaffected by the virus. More companies will tentatively target fall IPOs, including the seasonally-active months of September and October.



These are the three key hurdles shaping the 2020 IPO market:



Hurdle 1: Market volatility causes IPO activity to grind to a virtual halt (March – April)

It is nearly impossible to price most IPOs when volatility is near record highs. The Renaissance IPO Index dropped 9% on Monday, and the VIX Volatility Index reached its highest level since 2009. It has historically taken a few months for the IPO market to return to normal levels of issuance following volatility spikes of this magnitude. Any IPO will need to offer public investors extremely favorable discounts relative to public peers, if they can get done at all...



